World number 20 Daria Kasatkina eased past Italy’s Camila Giorgi 6-2 6-2 to reach the French Open quarter-finals for the second time in four years.

The Russian was nearly flawless from the baseline as she constantly put her opponent under pressure.

The Russian broke Giorgi’s serve in the first and last game to cruise through the first set in just 41 minutes.

She had to survive a wobble early in the second set when Giorgi carved out two break points in a lengthy game that lasted almost eight minutes.

But soon finding her range again, she raced to victory in an hour and 20 minutes.

Daria Kasatkina also made just 10 unforced errors in the match compared to her opponent’s 37, while also winning all her points at the net as well as converting 50% of her break opportunities.

She next faces her countrymate Veronika Kudermetova.

Kudervemtova fought back from a set down to eliminate Madison Keyes.

Keys played perfect tennis to win a brilliant opening set but soon lost all control as she crashed out of the French Open with a 1-6 6-3 6-1 defeat.

The 22nd seed, who was looking to be the third American into the last eight after Sloane Stephens and Coco Gauff, was powerless against her 25-year-old opponent’s heavy forehand.

Keys raced through a one-sided opening set and seemed to be heading for a comfortable win, but Kudermetova started playing more accurately and took command of the second on Philippe Chatrier.

The Russian’s forehand put Keys on the back foot and she found herself serving for the set in no time.

Keys did her best to stay in the match, saving six set points as Kudermetova showed signs of nerves.

A big first on the seventh attempt gave her the set and the Russian carried the momentum into the decider.

A double break gave her a 4-1 lead in just 20 minutes and she bagged the next two games easily to wrap up the match.