Dare you put your glass down?

PAGE after page of all the newspapers are filled with deaths and other grim situations of the pandemic, so much so that smiles, grins and laughter seem to have disappeared and yes, the masks haven’t helped! A professor began his class by holding up a glass with some water in it. He held it up for all to see and asked the students, ‘How much do you think this glass weighs?’

’50 gms!’… ‘100 gms!’… ‘125 gms’, different students answered. ‘I really don’t know unless I weigh it,’ said the professor, ‘but, my question is: What would happen if I held it up like this for a few minutes?’ ‘Nothing’ the students said. ‘Ok! What would happen if I held it up like this for an hour?’ the professor asked. ‘Your arm would begin to ache’, said one of the students. ‘You are right, now what would happen if I held it for a day?’

‘Your arm could go numb, you might have severe muscle stress and paralysis and have to go to hospital for sure!’ ventured another student; and all the students laughed. ‘Very good. But during all this, did the weight of the glass change?’ asked the professor. ‘No’’ hen what caused the arm ache and the muscle stress?’ The students were puzzled. ‘You didn’t put the glass down!’ shouted one student.

‘Exactly!’ said the professor. ‘Life’s problems are something like this. Hold it for a few minutes in your head and they seem okay. Think of them for a long time and they begin to ache. Hold it even longer and they begin to paralyze you. You will not be able to do anything. What you need to do is to put your glass of worries and problems down!’ ‘How can I?’ you ask, and glance at the newspapers, your TV and computer screen showing the latest reports. “Put those worries down!”

“Where?” you ask. “Where do you put the glass down?” I ask. “On the solid tabletop built to take the weight of not just one glass, but a hundred and even your weight if you sat on it!” “So what Tabletop could take over your worries and fears? What solid tabletop can you put your worries down on?”

And as I see the worrier wondering, I slip in a thought, “Don’t you think your faith should be a strong table top?” And as I leave that thought in his or her mind, I turn to you my reader and ask, “What sort of Tabletop do you have? One that you have been able to rest your glass on, or one which you know won’t take the weight of the worries that are constantly flooding your mind!” Mine can, and He assures me, He can do the same for you! Dare you put your glass down now?