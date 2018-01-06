Daraz website records 151m visits in 2017

Staff Reporter

Karachi

“In 2017, about 151 million visitors clicked Daraz. You searched through our million-plus products, 55 million times. You came, you searched, we delivered. The year saw us launch D-Mart, making Daraz your go-to place for daily essentials. We introduced you to new brands like Xiaomi and Elephone, all the while giving you five record-breaking sales.

We wanted you to enjoy not just the products, but the experience. We introduced a Seller University for our base of 6,000 sellers, training them to put your needs first. We acquired new warehousing space of 150,000 square feet with a four times bigger fleet, reducing delivery time by half. Every time you called, we answered, replying to over two million calls.

We launched EMI and bank transfers so your wish lists could be fulfilled on your terms. We were there for all of you, reaching you wherever you are, travelling 25 million kilometres this year, delivering to 731 cities, from Hala to Hunza.

As we grew, so did our community. We brought in promising graduates for the ‘Daraz Future Leaders Program.’ We doubled employment opportunities and helped thousands of Pakistanis with our ‘Asaan Zakat’ campaign.

We couldn’t have achieved any of this without your support. Pakistan’s first three billion rupee sale is yours, as much ours. Here’s to you, and a bigger and better 2018.