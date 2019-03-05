Daraz Wallet launched

Islamabad
Daraz, Pakistan’s leading e-commerce platform, has announced the successful launch of the Daraz Wallet. Keeping true to their pioneering spirit, Daraz launched a closed loop digital payment method (which means it can just be used on Daraz) to ensure that its consumers have immediate access to the 3 million products assortment on the platform. With the Wallet, a transaction can be completed in just two quick clicks and you don’t even have to worry about waiting for verification pins. How’s that for a deal? Ehsan Saya, Managing Director of Daraz Pakistan, had this to say about the Daraz Wallet: “Daraz has always been on the forefront of technological innovation in Pakistan. The world has been reducing its usage of paper money, so why shouldn’t we? With the Daraz Wallet.