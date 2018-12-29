Daraz to host Realme products

Salim Ahmed

Lahore

Daraz has been granted exclusive rights to host the Realme products, an emerging smartphone brand that specializes in providing high quality smart phones, on its platforms. In an official memorandum of understanding (MoU), Daraz and Realme have signified their intent to work together in the Pakistani market. This is not Realme’s first exploration in the region: the company made its debut in India where 200,000 units were sold in just 5 minutes and will be hoping to replicate this success in its new venture in the neighbouring country.

Share on: WhatsApp