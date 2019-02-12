Daily Pakistan Observer -

  1. Home
  2. Economy Watch
  3. Daraz.pk launches Daraz Shopping League

Daraz.pk launches Daraz Shopping League

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

The Daraz Shopping League is in full swing! With its discounts of up to 55% on TV, Audio and Video appliances and 45% on Mobile and Accessories, Daraz was ready to play on the front foot, ready to knock their sale out of the park – but that wasn’t all that the e-commerce platform was hiding up its sleeve. With the following deals, Daraz has made sure that it’s got all angles covered!
The best place to watch a PSL match is the cricket stadium where it’s happening – unless you have a TCL 40” TV at home.
Once you’ve got that TCL TV installed, you’re going to need a comfortable seat to watch it from – and you can’t get more comfortable than this bean bag! People say you can’t put a price on comfort but we did and it’s pretty cheap.
We’re always on the go – and being on the go means missing matches. The Honor 8C is your solution to the problem: with it’s huge 6.26” HD+ display, you can watch matches on the go, during your commute or even at those boring family dinners.
Nothing like a sporting event to motivate us into getting back in shape. Celebrate the sporting spirit with this RT100 Super Treadmill. The Lenovo Ideapad 330 is a beast of a machine. With a 1TB hard drive, 4GB RAM and a beautiful 15.6” Full HD LED screen, the Ideapad 330 is sure to give you everything you look for from a laptop. The Realme C1 is an interesting mobile phone. Released as a budget smartphone, this phone packs a lot of the features of higher-end, more expensive phones and promises a smooth user experience. It has a 6.2” IPS Display, 2GB RAM and built-in 16GB ROM, which is sure to excite all mobile phone geeks.

Post Views: 161

Share this post

PinIt

    You may also like...

    scroll to top