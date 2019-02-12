Daraz.pk launches Daraz Shopping League

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

The Daraz Shopping League is in full swing! With its discounts of up to 55% on TV, Audio and Video appliances and 45% on Mobile and Accessories, Daraz was ready to play on the front foot, ready to knock their sale out of the park – but that wasn’t all that the e-commerce platform was hiding up its sleeve. With the following deals, Daraz has made sure that it’s got all angles covered!

The best place to watch a PSL match is the cricket stadium where it’s happening – unless you have a TCL 40” TV at home.

Once you’ve got that TCL TV installed, you’re going to need a comfortable seat to watch it from – and you can’t get more comfortable than this bean bag! People say you can’t put a price on comfort but we did and it’s pretty cheap.

We’re always on the go – and being on the go means missing matches. The Honor 8C is your solution to the problem: with it’s huge 6.26” HD+ display, you can watch matches on the go, during your commute or even at those boring family dinners.

Nothing like a sporting event to motivate us into getting back in shape. Celebrate the sporting spirit with this RT100 Super Treadmill. The Lenovo Ideapad 330 is a beast of a machine. With a 1TB hard drive, 4GB RAM and a beautiful 15.6” Full HD LED screen, the Ideapad 330 is sure to give you everything you look for from a laptop. The Realme C1 is an interesting mobile phone. Released as a budget smartphone, this phone packs a lot of the features of higher-end, more expensive phones and promises a smooth user experience. It has a 6.2” IPS Display, 2GB RAM and built-in 16GB ROM, which is sure to excite all mobile phone geeks.

Share on: WhatsApp