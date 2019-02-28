Daraz launches Daraz Mall Fest

Staff Reporter

Coming right on the heels of the reveal of their creative advertising campaign, Daraz has announced the start of the DarazMall Fest, an extravagant sale that celebrates the new Shake Shake feature in full spirit!

The sale is live from the 25th of February to the 3rd of March and has significant discounts on fan-favourite brands like Mi, Lenovo, Haier and TCL.

The sale is accompanied by the new Shake Shake feature, allowing users to even more discounts just by shaking their smartphones with the Daraz open at certain times throughout the day.

