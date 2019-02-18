Daraz and HBL team up to announce ‘HBL Wednesdays’

Staff Reporter

Pakistan’s leading ecommerce platform, Daraz, and HBL, Pakistan’s largest bank in the private sector, have come together once again to offer customers a great offer, HBL Wednesdays. ‘HBL Wednesdays’ will be a year-long partnership between Daraz and HBL. ‘HBL Wednesdays’ offers HBL customers a 10% site-wide discount on all HBL debit cards and HBL credit cards.

HBL customers can enjoy the discount on an assortment of more than 3 million products across a variety of categories including Mobiles and Accessories, TV and Home Appliances and Home and Lifestyle. More than 7,000 brands currently use the ecommerce platform to conduct their business, offering customers an unparalleled choice of products.

This deal is an indication of the close business relationship that both these leading organizations enjoy. HBL has been a partner for all of Daraz’s most ambitious and successful sales, including HBL ShopFest, Gyara Gyara and Independence Day Sale. Ehsan Saya, Managing Director Pakistan of the Daraz Group, said ‘As one of the best banks in Pakistan, HBL brings experience and expertise to the table and we are extremely excited to be working with them again.

We’ve enjoyed a fruitful relationship with HBL in the past and I have no doubt this partnership will drive it forward further still. I am confident that HBL Wednesdays will prove to be hugely successful!’ Aamir Kureshi, Global Consumer Banking Head of HBL, said ‘HBL has a long-standing partnership with Daraz, giving value to our common customers and to grow ecommerce business and digital payment eco-system in Pakistan. We are proud to work with Daraz to provide safe, secure and hassle-free online shopping experience to our cardholders’.

