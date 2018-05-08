Dar suffering from spinal cord pains, cardiac issues

SC informed…

Senator-elect Ishaq Dar has been suffering from left arm and chest pains resulting from a spinal issue in his neck and may require surgery if his condition does not improve within a month, the Supreme Court was informed on Monday.

The top court has summoned the former finance minister, who has been in London since October 2017 and was declared absconder by an accountability court in a corruption reference, on May 8 in a petition challenging his election to the Senate. A medical report submitted by Dar’s counsel in the SC on Monday, which has been issued by the London Neurosurgery Partnership and dated April 26