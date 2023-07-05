ISLAMABAD – Ambassador of the United States of America Donald Blome on Wednesday called on Finance Minister Ishaq Dar and discussed matters of mutual interests and possible measures for further strengthening the existing bilateral relations in different fields.

Both the sides exchanged views that how bilateral economic and trade relations could be improved further.

Ishaq Dar acknowledged the deep-rooted cordial and durable relations with the US on economic and trade fronts. He shared details of staff level agreement with IMF and highlighted the economic policies and priorities of the government for putting the economy on the path from stability to growth.

A $3 billion Stand-By Arrangement (SBA) reached at the staff level is subject to approval by the Executive Board of the global lending agency. IMF Executive Board is likely to evaluate the staff level agreement with Pakistan at its meeting scheduled to be convened on July 12.

The US envoy expressed confidence in the policies and agenda of the government aimed at bringing economic stability and sustainability in Pakistan. He also extended full support to further promoting economic, investment and trade relations between the two countries.