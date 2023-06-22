As the deadline for the ongoing IMF programme looms closer, Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Ishaq Dar met US Ambassador Donald Blome in a bid to get help to revive a stalled bailout.

During the meeting, the minister informed him about the progress on the ongoing talks with IMF, according to the press statement issued by finance ministry. He assured the ambassador that the government was committed to complete the International Monetary Fund programme.

Pakistan values deep-rooted historic and durable bilateral relations with the United States on economic and trade fronts, he said while talking to US ambassador.

Dar shared the economic policies and priorities of the government to address the challenging economic environment and set the economy on the path to stability and growth.