Dar opens ICU beds

OUR CORRESPONDENT SIALKOT Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Youth Affairs Usman Dar Saturday inaugurated four newly established ventilator beds in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) and Pathology Lab at Govt Allama Iqbal Memorial Teaching Hospital here. Punjab Minister for Special Education Chaudhry Muhammad Akhlaq, Health Department officials and local Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders were also present. The special assistant said the government had approved a 250-bed hospital project adjacent to Allama Iqbal Hospital. He said that construction work on the project would start soon.