Dar leaves for US to hold talks with IMF, WB

Islamabad: Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Ishaq Dar left for the United States on Tuesday. During the visit, Ishaq Dar will hold talks with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the World Bank (WB).

According to reports, FM Dar will also attend the seven-day annual meeting of the International Monetary Fund and the World Bank, which kicked off yesterday (October 10) and will continue till October 16.

Finance Minister Senator @MIshaqDar50 has left for the United States to hold talks with IMF and World Bank officialshttps://t.co/LCdzOUjXOM pic.twitter.com/8RmOSxuODs — Radio Pakistan (@RadioPakistan) October 11, 2022

Dar has left for the US a day after reaffirming Pakistan’s commitment to complete the IMF program with all its conditions in an honourable manner and meet all repayment obligations to bondholders and Paris Club creditors.

Pakistan will not seek debt restructuring from Paris Club: Dar

Similarly, on Sunday, Dar said that the government was not planning to seek debt restructuring from the Paris Club creditor nations. Addressing a press conference, he said that the government has decided not to go to the Paris Club.

“We have decided not to go to the Paris Club,” Dar said, adding that in consultation with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, it was decided that it was not in the country’s interest to seek a debt restructuring.