Dar for further strengthening Pak-China relations

ISLAMABAD – Federal Minister for Finance Ishaq Dar has stressed the need of further strengthening bilateral relations with China with s focus on trade and economy.

Talking to Pang Chunxue, Charge’d Affairs at the Chinese embassy, who visited his office Monday, Dar appreciated the friendly state for extending full support to the country on multiple fronts.

The two sides discussed various avenues, available to both countries in order to enhance the existing cooperation to unprecedented levels.

Ishaq Dar apprised Pang Chunxue about progress on talks with the International Monetary Fund on 9th review. He briefed her about positive feedback from various sectors of the economy on the Budget 2023-24. He thanked Charge’d Affairs for the cooperation Pakistan has been receiving from the Chinese leadership.

Ms Chunxue also acknowledged the friendly relations between the two countries. She also assured of continuous support from the Chinese government to the people of Pakistan.