Dar disproportionate reference hearing adjourned till Nov 5

ISLAMABAD : An accountability court in Islamabad on Wednesday adjourned hearing reference of assets beyond declared source of income against former finance minister and Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz’s (PML-N) leader Ishaq Dar till November 5.

As per details, the court resumed hearing of the reference filed by National Accountability Bureau here in the federal capital [Islamabad] today.

As the hearing went underway, the lawyer of accused Saeed Ahmed [former president of National Bank accused of tampering with the records] cross-examined prosecution’s star witness Tariq Saleem. Other accused including Naeem Ahmed and Mansoor Rizvi were also present in the court. Ahmed’s legal counsel requested court to adjourn the hearing citing medical reasons. Hearing the arguments, the court adjourned hearing till Nov 5.

Earlier on October 23, the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) further tightened the noose around former finance minister Ishaq Dar and prepared another case regarding circular debts.

The NAB is seeking the details of the payment of 480 billion rupees paid during the Nawaz Sharif tenure, however, power division seemed reluctant to provide details over the payment of circular debt.

NAB officials said that if it would have not been provided with the record of payment of circular debts the NAB will include the senior officials in the probe.

NAB is probing how had the amount for payment of debts was arranged was it taken from a trader and later returned or another arrangement was made.

