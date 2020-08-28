Dar briefs Asad on Kamyab Jawan Programme

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

Special Assistant to PM on Youth Affairs, M. Usman Dar called on Federal Minister for Planning, Development & Special Initiatives Mr. Asad Umer at his office. SAPM briefed the minister on progress made on the initiatives launched under the umbrella of PM’s Kamyab Jawan Programme.

The meeting agreed that training courses on imparting various skills will commence after opening up of educational institutes in the country. The meeting also discussed creating 0.1 million jobs for youth through technical education.

Mr. Asad Umer assured that the government will provide necessary financial support to PMKJP as youth is a precious national asset and their role in economic revival will be helpful.