Dar assets reference hearing adjourned till Jan 2

Islamabad

The accountability court has adjourned hearing of the assets reference case against former finance minister Ishaq Dar till January 2, 2018.

Justice Muhammad Bashir, hearing the reference filed by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) against the PML-N leader, adjourned the case hearing today after a NAB prosecutor informed of the Islamabad High Court’s (IHC) stay order on the accountability court’s proceedings against Dar.

The IHC, after hearing Dar’s petitions on Wednesday against the accountability court’s order declaring him a proclaimed offender.—INP