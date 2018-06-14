Dar assets case: Court reserves decision on NBP president’s acquittal plea

An accountability court in Islamabad on Wednesday reserved its decision on a plea from National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) President Saeed Ahmed seeking his acquittal in a reference related to the assets of former finance minister Ishaq Dar.

The NBP president has been nominated as a co-accused in the reference filed against Dar for possessing assets beyond his known sources of income and has been charged with opening up bank accounts allegedly used for money laundering by the former finance minister.

“My client should not be charged even if the statements of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) are taken to be correct,” Ahmed’s counsel Advocate Hashmat Habib said as accountability court judge Justice Muhammad Bashir heard the reference.

“NAB laws do not apply to the accusations leveled against my client,” the NBP president’s counsel added.

However, NAB’s special prosecutor Imran Shafiq arguments responded that he still has to present 55 to 56 witnesses to present his case.—TNS

