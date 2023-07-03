ISLAMABAD – Federal Finance Minister Ishaq Dar has said that the government was making hectic efforts for the economic stability and sustainable growth.

In his latest interaction with Chargé d’Affaires of the Embassy of the People’s Republic of China, Pang Chunxue, the country’s finance chief shared details of progress on the International Monetary Fund’s (IMF) ninth review, saying that the country has reached the staff-level agreement with the global lending agency.

Ms Pang Chunxue called on Ishaq Dar at his office on Monday and discussed a strategy for further improving bilateral relations in the economic and trade sectors.

Dar appreciated the Chinese government for extending full support to Pakistan in every field. He specifically highlighted the cooperation of Chinese financial institutions during the last few months.

Pang Chunxue said that Pakistan was heading toward economic stability and growth despite tough circumstances.