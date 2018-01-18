Daniyal to sue private TV channel, ex-Chairman BoI

Islamabad

Federal Minister Privatisation Commission, Daniyal Aziz strongly condemns the news aired on private news channel on Wednesday (January 17) at 11:31am and the statement made by former Chairman BoI during a recent press conference.

The private TV channel item has falsely accused Minister Daniyal Aziz for financial mismanagement and delaying the restructuring/ privatization process of Pakistan Steel Mills causing an alleged monthly loss of 760 million PKR to the national exchequer.

In addition to the above allegations, the former Chairman BoI has also accused the Federal Minister for intentionally selling national assets listed on the privatisation program, especially PIA, to his favorites, threatening Minister Daniyal Aziz of legal actions against him.—PR