Daniyal Aziz decides to field his wife for 2018 general elections

ISLAMABAD : Former federal minister and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Daniyal Aziz on Friday decided to field his wife for 2018 general elections after he was disqualified by the Supreme Court for five years in Contempt of Court Case.

Following the disqualification of party leader Daniyal Aziz by the Supreme Court for five years in Contempt of Court Case, the top brass of the PML-N has issued ticket to his wife Mehnaz Akbar Aziz for NA-77 Narowal.

The former minister had announced to field his father in the forthcoming election from his constituency but his father Anwar Aziz Chaudhry was already a PML-N ticket holder for provincial assembly seat from Narowal.

Daniyal Aziz then decided to field his wife from his constituency and the PML-N has also issued a ticket to Mehnaz Akbar Aziz.