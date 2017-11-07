Daniyal for action against absconders like Imran, Tareen

ISLAMABAD :Minister for Privatization Daniyal Aziz on Tuesday demanded an action against absconders like Imran Khan and Jehangir Tareen. Talking to media in front of the Accountability Court he said, “Nawaz Sharif is being tried in courts but absconders like Imran Khan and Jehangir Tareen are roaming around freely,”. He said both Imran khan and Jehangir Tareen are not even appearing before the courts but nobody is asking them. “They have no answer to charges against them but action is still awaited against them contrary to the case of Nawaz Sharif who is facing a speedy trial.” Daniyal Aziz said despite avoiding appearance before the court, Imran Khan is holding public rallies and processions across the country. He mentioned to demand of making volume 10 public and said, the British Government has denied any information about this case then how people here can claim that flats are owned by Nawaz Sharif. The minister said reference cannot be claimed as complete until details of assets to prove the allegations are received from abroad. “It is simply a political trial where even proofs against the former Prime Minister are not sufficient.” He also called in question the justification of disqualifying an elected Prime Minister on charges of holding an Aqama. Answering a question about Khursheed Shah’s statement, he said, his statements make no difference. But, he should be well aware that record of Asif Ali Zardari went missing from the court, case against Raja Pervez Ashraf was still pending and Dr Asim is out of jail. “I question is there any justification for all this.”

Originally published by APP