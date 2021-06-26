Danish Taimoor gets mentioned in Ronaldo’s celebratory video

No matter who you are or what you do, you can’t help but be happy when your famous crush says your name in front of millions of people, and actor Danish Taimoor is a perfect example of this.

The Deewangi star went to social media to express his joy when Cristiano Ronaldo, his favourite footballer, reached 300 million Instagram followers and uploaded a video that included Taimoor’s comment.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Danish Taimoor (@danishtaimoor16)

“I have been his biggest fan since Day 1,” Taimoor announced. “This morning I was on my Instagram and saw his post on him hitting 300 million followers, and as I watching the video, I saw my name in there and I was shocked. I couldn’t believe my eyes,” he said.

“Although being a mature adult, I started celebrating like a kid with Rayan. I still cannot believe it. It’s not just that ‘Cristiano Ronaldo’ mentioned me, it’s my idol, my goat, who mentioned me in his video celebrating a milestone in his legacy. It really is an honour and something I will never forget,” he added, overwhelmed with joy.

This was one of the greatest days of Taimoor’s life, and he thanked Ronaldo for the win.

Taimoor has reminded us that even the most famous celebrities are just human, and children at heart, with his own small celebration with his son Rayyan.

Read more: https://pakobserver.net/lifestyle-pakistan/