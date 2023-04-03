Daniil Medvedev overcame Jannik Sinner to win the Miami Open for the first time in his career.

The world no4 earned a 7-5 6-3 win over the Italian to add his fourth title of the year and 19th overall.

Sinner, who overcame the defending champion Carlos Alcaraz in the previous round. did not look out of place to start the match. The 21-year-old actually earned the first break of the match for a 3-2 lead.

His jubilation was short-lived though as Medvedev fought back to equalise in the very next game. Medvedev again punished him at 6-5 to take a one-set lead.

The match was practically over when the Russian raced to a 3-1 lead as Sinner began to suffer under the sweltering sun.

From there on the match was a cruise for Daniil Medvedev who added the Miami Open trophy to his collection which already includes titles from Doha, Rotterdam and Dubai this year.

He also finished as a runner-up to Alcaraz two weeks ago at Indian Wells.

With the win, Medvedev also notched his fifth Masters 1000 title and improved to 6-0 against Sinner while also taking his wins tally to 24-1 since the Australian Open.

Medvedev will look to keep the momentum going on to the clay season which begins next.