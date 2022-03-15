Daniil Medvedev surrenders No. 1 ranking

Daniil Medvedev lost his newly acquired world number one ranking after a stunning 4-6 6-3 6-1 loss to Gael Monfils in the third round of Indian Wells on Tuesday (PKT).

Monfils completed the upset on the sixth match point in front of a vocal California crowd with a backhand winner to set up a meeting with Spanish teenager Carlos Alcaraz in the next round

Daniil Medvedev broke the Frenchman in the ninth game of the first set after a pair of double faults and two forehand errors. The reigning U.S. Open champion looked to be in complete control and dropped just four points on his serve in the opening set.

Fortunes soon turned for Medvedev as the Russian lost the momentum in the second set, unable to make the most of his opportunities by failing to convert five of the six break-point on offer.