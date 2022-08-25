McLaren and Daniel Ricciardo have announced the decision to split from each other at the end of the current F1 season.

A string of underwhelming performances and drama in other F1 stables had signalled an end of their partnership despite the Australian having the option of a further year remaining on his contract.

McLaren are understood to have bought him out of his contract to hasten his exit with a reported payment of 15 million dollars.

“It’s been a privilege to be a part of the McLaren Racing family for the last two seasons,” Ricciardo said in a statement, adding he’d been in talks about his future with McLaren for “several months” before reaching a mutual agreement to end the deal a year early.

“I’ll be announcing my own future plans in due course but regardless of what this next chapter brings, I have no regrets and am proud of the effort and work I gave McLaren, especially the win in Monza, last season,” Ricciardo added. “I’ve never been more motivated to compete and be a part of a sport that I love so much and look forward to what comes next.”

Ricciardo has the honour of securing McLaren’s first Formula One victory since 2012 with a win last September at Monza but has failed to live up to his standards this year falling behind teammate Lando Norris in every facet.

The 33-year-old has just one podium with McLaren and only 19 points this season while Norris has fared better with a podium finish and 76 points this season.

“Daniel has been a great addition to McLaren, and it’s been a pleasure working with him,” said McLaren boss Zak Brown.

“It’s no secret that we hoped we could achieve more together but seeing him stand on the top step of the podium as a McLaren driver was a highlight.”

The Daniel Ricciardo and McLaren split will now turn everyone’s attention to who ends up where. With Oscar Piastri reportedly taking Ricciardo’s seat, the Australian may end up at Alpine in place of Fernando Alonso or at Haas in place of Mick Schumacher.