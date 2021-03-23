Daniel Pearl murder Omar Sheikh moved to CTD’s cell in Lahore

Observer Report Lahore

The Sindh police handed over Ahmed Omar Saeed Sheikh, the prime accused in American journalist Daniel Pearl’s murder case, on Monday to the Punjab Counter Terrorism Department due to security concerns.

The accused is said to have been moved to the CTD’s cell in Chung, Lahore. Omar Sheikh was convicted by an anti-terrorism court in 2002 for the murder of an American.

journalist Daniel Pearl following his abduction in Karachi. Earlier in February, the apex court had ordered the Sindh government to immediately shift Ahmed Omar Saeed Sheikh from his death cell to a regular prison cell.