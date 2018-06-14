Danger to the world

The recent bomb attacks in Afghanistan were unfortunate as they killed many people including journalists. The terror threats that pose danger to the international community are the stumbling blocks to all spheres and fronts of the human life. Then why has terrorism not been completely eliminated from our Planet? This is a serious question nagging the mind of everyone.

The global countries must come forward and build up a strong strategy in order to fight the menace of terrorism now. Turning a blind eye to this menace is adding to the terror threats. Right now the menace of terrorism must be prevented in all the possible manners.

P SENTHIL SARAVANA DURAI

Maharashtra, India

