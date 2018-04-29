“Dance Party” rejected by countrymen, struggling for survival: Talal Chaudhry

FAISALABAD : Minister of State for Interior, Talal Badar Chaudhry has said that the politics of the ‘Dance Party’ has been rejected by the people and it was struggling for survival.

Addressing the election campaign related corner meetings in Chak No 36-GB and Chak No 128-GB of Faisalabad on Sunday, Talal Chaudhry said that people are fed up of verbal pledges and lip services and they want on ground steps instead.

He said that in 2018 general elections, masses would reject the anti-development elements and Pakistan Muslim League (PML-N) due to its development agenda and people-friendly policies would again stay victorious.

The Minister of State for Interior said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) was befooling people with hollow slogans of ‘Inqilab and Change’ by gathering ‘lotas’ (turncoats).

Talal Chaudhry said that the PML-N government had completed record development projects during its tenure which changed the destiny of the nation.

He said that the PML-N government had also overcome the inherited problems of terrorism and load-shedding. Now foreign investors are planning to invest in various sectors in Pakistan as the PML-N government has provided safe and secured atmosphere not only for the businessmen but for entire population also, he stated.

The Minister alleged that our political rivals are hatching conspiracies to defame and sideline the PML-N, but it would win the general election 2018 with heavy public mandate.

Orignally published by INP