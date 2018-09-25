Dams versus overpopulation

Dams are really necessary for a developing country where economy is under lingering conditions and left into lurch. However, Pakistan is also facing the grave problems of economy due to water scarcity. The country has lost its many parts under drought. The current availability of water in Pakistan is only 178 billion cubic meters (BCM) which is estimated 860 cubic meters per capita. This is an alarming condition that is directly connected to over-population. At a rapidly increasing growth of population estimated 2.1 annually, Pakistan is sixth populous country with 208 million people in the world.

Imran Khan and Chief Justice of the country have concluded to construct new dams: Diamer Bhasha and Mohmand Dam. No doubt, it is a praising idea. But, if we only construct the dams and do not take punitive acts for growing population, there would be no progress in water availability. As, the country has seen no change in the census of 2008 and 2018. Pakistan is on the top list in unintended pregnancies, which give space to over-population. The Population Council report depicts that Pakistan results 4 million unintended pregnancies annually. Thus, such a threatening water scarcity problem cannot be settled down unless the country takes strenuous and technical measures to check rapidly growing population.

WAJAHAT ABRO

Shikarpur, Sindh

