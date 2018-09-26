Dams fundraising reaches almost Rs4b

Islamabad

The fundraising for construction of Diamer-Bhasha and Mohmand dams has now reached Rs 3.9 billion, according to latest statistics.

PM Khan on September 7 addressed the nation, appealing them –especially overseas Pakistanis – to help Pakistan avert looming water crisis and donate for construction of dams.

Until September 7, the country wise data showed that within Pakistan an amount of Rs 1,972,643,520 (Rs1.97 billion) was collected through bank branches, interbank transfers and mobile phone SMS service. In 19 days, the fund collection has almost doubled. Now it has reached Rs3,928,982,836 (Rs 3.9 billion).

The Fund has been established by the SBP on the directions of the Supreme Court. All the commercial and micro-finance banks, and field offices of SBP Banking Services Corporation have opened the Fund account to receive donations in cash, and through cheques, pay orders and demand drafts at all their branches across the country.

The donors can also make online donations to the Fund through internet banking, automatic teller machines (ATM) and other alternate delivery channels (ADC) using IBAN of their respective bank. The banks have sent the IBANs of the Fund account to their clients through SMS alerts, while the bank-wise list of IBANs is also available at the SBP’s web page.

Citizens can also donate Rs10 to the CJP’s dam fund by typing “dam” and sending the SMS to 8000 which will deduct the amount from the phone’s credit.—INP

Share on: WhatsApp