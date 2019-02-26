Dam’s fund statement taken out of context: Nisar

Islamabad

Former Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP)Mian Saqib Nisar has said that his statement on dams fund was reported out of context. Former CJP Saqib Nisar came under criticism after he said that the dam fund was mainly aimed at spreading awareness. Expressing his views over this criticism in an informal talk with journalists, the CJP said that there is no chance of corruption in the dam’s fund.

He regretted the allegations of corruption on dam’s fund, adding that his remarks at Lahore Literary Festival were reported out of context. I never said that I alone will collect the amount for the construction of dams, he said. The former CJP had established a Supreme Court of Pakistan Diamer Bhasha and Mohmand Dams Fund on July 10, 2018 to raise funds for the construction of Diamer Bhasha and Mohmand Dams.

The Court supervised the fund and its Registrar operates its account directly. Later, the Prime Minister of Pakistan announced to join efforts with the Chief Justice of Pakistan for the cause. Accordingly, the fund was renamed as “Prime Minister and Chief Justice of Pakistan Fund for Diamer Bhasha and Mohmand Dam”.

The campaign had gained momentum not only in Pakistan but also in other countries where Pakistanis were living in large numbers, who themselves were contributing massively towards the cause in terms of money and time, but were collecting funds from others also.—INP

