Dams fund contributions

Pakistan direly needs to conserve its limited water resources and build more and more dams in the shortest possible time as the threat of drought like situation as early as by 2025 are looming large on the horizon. Worthy Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Mian Saquib Nisar, taking due notice of this aggravating situation, took the initiative and announced construction of Bhasha-Diamir and Mohmand Dams and also that these dams will be constructed from our own resources through contributions by the people of Pakistan.

Prime Minister Imran Khan, who also is seized of this grave water crisis situation, called on the Chief Justice of Pakistan, appreciated his very timely and positive initiative, duly endorsed it and while addressing the nation appealed to the Pakistani expats to contribute at least 1000 dollars each while reiterating the same to the people at home to continue making as much contribution as possible to ensure enough funds are raised to construct the two dams in the beginning. It is encouraging that people from all walks of life are making their contributions towards Bhasha-Diamir and Mohmand Dams Fund so constituted by the worthy Chief Justice. Almost all people own at least mobile phone and they can donate Rs 10 by clicking on 8000 by writing Dams at least on every fresh recharge.

Appealing to the own people within the country and abroad for making contributions towards this nation-building major initiative is much better and appreciable than to extending hands before others with a begging bowl. Those opposing this move of promoting self-reliance in any manner are only supporting the Indian lobby which is continuously opposing construction of major water reservoirs after Mangla and Tarbela Dams in Pakistan. There is absolutely no harm in making a beginning towards construction of dams through our own duly contributed resources and this major national activity will InshaAllah succeed with continued blessings of Almighty Allah.

MUHAMMAD MURTAZA

Lahore

