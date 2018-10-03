Dams are vary essential for survival of country: Usman Buzdar

LAHORE : PTI MPA from PP-13 Amjad Mahmood Chaudhary called on Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar here on Wednesday.

He presented a cheque worth Rs.25 lakh for prime minister and chief justice dam fund and also announced to donate his entire assembly pay to the said fund. As long as I’m the member of Punjab Assembly, my monthly pay would be sent to the dam fund, Amjad Mahmood Chaudhary said.

The chief minister appreciated his passion and said that construction of dams for conserving precious water resources is the need of the hour. The dam fund raising campaign of prime minister and chief justice has become a national movement. Dams are very essential for the survival of the country and therefore, everybody should take active part in this dam fund campaign, concluded the chief minister.

