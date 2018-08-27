Dams and donations

Recently Honourable CJP Saqib Nisar announced the construction of Diamer Basha and Mohmand Dams as need of hour. But due to non-availability of state funding, the CJP had to appeal the public for donations to meet the colossal expenditures of the dams. However, one wonders as why all the time poor masses are asked for donations. Undoubtedly, Pakistani people will contribute as they have always been ready to donate amount sometimes in the form of Pervez Musharraf’s “President Relief Fund” or Nawaz Sharif’s “Qarz Utaro, Mulk Sawaro” charity campaigns. The point of emphasis is that why those are not apprehended who have plundered the national exchequer mercilessly and misused nation’s taxes.

Let it be said unequivocally, dams are not constructed through donations. How much amount will be amassed from public? Let suppose 10 to 20 billion rupees even then the construction of dams cannot take place. The approximate construction cost of Diamer and Mohmand dams is 650 billion rupees. For instance, if the public is contributing rupees two million regularly, it will take almost 99 years to meet the total amount of Rs 650billon.

The incumbent government need to ponder over this issue and efforts should be made to plug all loopholes of massive corruption and also bring looted money back from abroad and utilised for the progress and development of Pakistan.

ASIF ALI JHATIAL

Sindh, Jamshoro

