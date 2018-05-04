Damaged roads of Karachi

Through the esteemed column of your newspaper, I would like to draw the attentions of relevant authorities towards the bad and poor condition of roads of Karachi. The bad condition of roads cause a lot of inconvenience to the people, leading to traffic jams during the peak office hours and frequent accidents.

The piles of garbage and rubbish can be seen everywhere on roads. The stinking smell from the festering garbage and overflowing gutters have become unbearable in some places. This bad system is generating many fatal diseases also. The concerned authorities must look into the matter seriously and take some prompt and necessary action to overcome this problem.

GOHAR ISHRAR

Karachi

