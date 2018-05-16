Damaged road of Iqbal Town

The cruelest contractor of Union Council 24 Iqbal Town Rawalpindi has excavated and dug out the narrow Sajjad Haider Road one month ago he has not repaired it as of now. Now all the heavy traffic is passing through nearby streets {No.10 and 3) of the Town. A number of small children of Street No.10 have been hit and badly injured by four wheelers in this narrow street. All the residents of Iqbal Town Rawalpindi have appealed to Chief Minister of Punjab to kindly issue orders to all the Members of the Union Council No-24 as well as concerned officers of TMA Rawalpindi to get the Sajjad Haider Road repaired without wasting any more time and also teach a lesson of Insaniyat to the Contractor.

GHAZANFAR ALI ADOWALIYA

Rawalpindi

Related