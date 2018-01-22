Dam to be built at Mehmood Booti for storing water

Staff Reporter

France will provide Rs 67 billion through the Asian Development Bank (ADB) for construction of a dam at Mehmood Booti here.

According to a press release issued here on Sunday, Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) Managing Director Syed Zahid Aziz stated this after a meeting with the French ambassador.

He said that technical assistance would also be provided for this project besides financial assistance.

He said a dam would be constructed at Mehmood Booti for storing water, keeping in view the increasing water needs.