Dairy, cattle farming industry seek SMEDA help

Staff Reporter

Lahore

Dairy and Cattle Farming industry of Sindh has sought help from the Small and Medium Enterprises Development Authority (SMEDA) for revival of the dairy industry in the province of Sind. A 6-member delegation of Dairy and Cattle Farmers Association led by Shaker Umer Gujjar, President of the Association held a meeting with CEO SMEDA Sher Ayub Khan at SMEDA head office. The CEO SMEDA was accompanied by Ashfaq Ahmad, GM, Business and Sector Development Services, Adnan Ali, Manager Dairy and Fuad Hashim, GM, Central Support Division on this occasion.

Leader of the Delegation Shaker Umer told CEO SMEDA that Dairy and Cattle farming industry of Sindh was facing a severe crisis due to low productivity of the Cows and Buffalos in the falling summer season. He asked for training and support in upgradation of the dairy farms on modern pattern as SMEDA had done in province of the Punjab.

CEO SEMDA Sher Ayub assured of his fullest support to the delegation in upgradation of the Dairy industry of Sindh and formed a team on-the-spot for necessary intervention. He deputed Provincial Chief SMEDA-Sindh Mukesh Kumar to make a pro-active coordination between the industry and SMEDA head office. Further, he nominated Adnan Ali, Manager Dairy to chalk out an emergent action plan for enhancing productivity of the dairy farms by implementing environmentally controlled shed’s techniques.

Later, the delegation was taken for a round of the environmentally controlled dairy farms set up near Gujranwala under supervision of SMEDA, where Jamal Nasir Cheema, Chief Executive of Cheema Dairies hosted a reception in honor of the delegation.

The delegation expressed keen interest in adopting the techniques introduced by SMEDA in the modern dairy farming and assured of the fullest cooperation to meet the dairy farming standards to be introduced by SMEDA.