Daily walk in green area safeguards brain & heart health

A daily walk for at least 30 minutes in a green area like a park or on a trail does wonders for body in general and for brain and heart in particular. Walking is a powerful mood medicine that safeguards brain health and sharpens memory. Medical specialists are of the view that just 12 minutes of walk in a green area increases joviality,vigor,attentiveness and self-confidence as compared with the same time spent in sitting.

Medical practitioner Dr. Saima Razak laying emphasis on the importance of walk said it was a physical activity in the open and had its own merits. She further said, “Walk reduces depression,boosts self-esteem and improves overall body functions.” According to Medical experts,while walking, breathing in cooler air can help regulate and even lower the temperature of brain and a cool brain is more pleasurable to body and mind than a warm brain. Moreover, deep breathing exercise in open aid some of the systems of body which are harmed by stress. Further, these exercises can reduce blood pressure and may even be able to change the expression of genes. According to psychiatrists, a daily walk for at least 30 minutes prompts the body to release hormones endorphins which reduce perception of pain and also trigger a positive feeling in the body. This positive feeling ,they say is good for over all well being of the body in general and for heart and brain in particular thus endorsing the popular saying that a healthy body has a healthy mind. According to scientific studies the consumption of volume of oxygen (VO2) by the body for regular functioning of its parts is essential because more the volume of oxygen consumed by the body,the more perfectly its parts work.

It merits a mention here that highly oxidative organs such as the heart has a high demand for oxygen and therefore has a relatively high oxygen consumption. Similarly, the brain consumes about 25 percent of a person’s oxygen intake., Consultant physician and Chest Specialist Dr. Zaheer Ahmed told APP that a brisk walk for 30 to 45 minutes daily in a park or along roadside in the morning was best for staying healthy. He, however, cautioned that a heart patient should go for a walk after consultation with his doctor. Symptoms of heart disease as pointed by Dr. Zaheer were: -Tiredness after walking a lilttle bit. -A rapid heart beat after going upstairs. -Congestion in the chest or chest pain after a brisk walk. Dr. Zaheer advised that anybody having the above mentioned symptoms should immediately consult a doctor.

