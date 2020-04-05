Daily wagers struggle to survive in Sindh

Coronavirus lockdown in Sindh has caused a major crisis as laborers and daily wagers struggle to survive. Hundreds of thousands of people are on streets as Sindh government has failed to develop a ration distribution mechanism. Laborers and poor took to the streets in various parts of the province to protest against government’s failure to provide ration. On the other hand, government is still working to develop a mechanism of ration distribution. According to officials, there are 50,000 to 70,000 needy persons in each district of the province. Meanwhile, Those released from Taftan were transferred to separate provincial quarantine camps, where they have now been tested and are being screened before release. To date, more than 6,304 people have passed through the Taftan camp, with at least 516 of them testing positive for the virus.—DNA