Daily wage staff of FDE schools, colleges to observe strike from Tuesday

Induction of new teachers instead of regularizing temporary staff

Zubair Qureshi

All the daily wage employees of 422 schools and colleges working under Federal Directorate of Education (FDE) of both model and federal government setups are going on strike and boycott from duty tomorrow i.e. Tuesday (January 9) against delay in regularization of services. Despite working at the public sector educational institutions for around two decades and even more the Federal Directorate of Education (FDE) instead of regularizing them is initiating a recruitment process for new staff and it seems is far from giving them permanent jobs.

All the educational institutions falling under Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) are regularized and administered by FDE.

According to an office-bearer of the daily-wage teachers’ action committee the teaching and non-teaching staff of schools and colleges of both FG and model setups have decided to boycott duty until they’re given their right i.e. service regularization.

We have carried out a struggle for permanent jobs of daily wagers during the last five years but this time around, we will make a fresh struggle for the purpose along with daily wagers from the model setup and will not resume duty until our services are regularized, he said.

According to him the FDE schools’ daily wagers would begin boycotting duty from January 9 (Tuesday) and would protest outside the National Press Club daily to claim permanent jobs.

He resented that the FDE recently published an advertisement in the national newspapers inviting applications for the recruitment of over 230 elementary teachers both men and women for model schools and colleges, a move, which was an injustice to the daily-wage teachers of these educational institutions around 2,200. The planned recruitment is part of the PML-N government’s election stunt to offer jobs to voters in the Islamabad Capital Territory to ensure victory in upcoming general elections. We fear more such recruitment would be carried out ahead of the polls, which were few months away,” he alleged.

He said the FDE daily-wage teachers won’t allow such tactics to succeed and would go to every extent to claim the due right to permanent jobs after being in service for so many years.

It may be mentioned here that last week too, employees of model colleges observed strike that was called off on the same day disrupting the routine classes schedule that caused problems for the students and in the examination was cancelled a few colleges due to low attendance.

The employees including teaching and non-teaching staff who have been protesting for for regularization of their services went on strike. The employees did not open the locked room and buses could not be run as drivers were on strike.