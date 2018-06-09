Daily shortage of 250 million gallons of water is being faced by Karachi

KARACHI: Advocate Shahab Usto said, “Karachi city is facing a shortage of 250 million gallons of water on daily bases”. He express his view while a hearing on Saturday in Supreme Court Karachi registry.

Advocate Usto is the petitioner in water case before the Supreme Court, was speaking about the long-standing water crisis in the city.

He informed Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Mian Saqib Nisar that out of the 3,000 water-related schemes only 915 have been completed so far which were hanging in midair until 2017.

Usto suggested the government should be given time till July 2019 to complete drainage-related work.