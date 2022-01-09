Daily Covid cases count over 1500 in over three months

Pakistan has reported 7 deaths in the last 24 hours by novel coronavirus as the number of positive cases has surged to 1,304,058. The nationwide tally of fatalities has jumped to 28,969 on Sunday.

According to the latest figures by the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) 1,572 persons tested positive for COVID-19 in the past 24 hours.

Punjab remains the worst-hit province in terms of deaths followed by Sindh and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Till now 13,079 individuals have lost their lives to the epidemic in Punjab, 7,681 in Sindh 5,942 in KP, 967 in Islamabad, 747 in Azad Kashmir, 367 in Balochistan, and 186 in GB.

Furthermore 486,740 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Sindh, 447,530 in Punjab 181,715 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 109,283 in Islamabad, 34,702 in Azad Kashmir 33,658 in Balochistan and 10,430 in Gilgit-Baltistan.

Pakistan has so far conducted 23,802,570 coronavirus tests and 49,658 in the last 24 hours. 1,258,657 patients have recovered in the country whereas 604 patients are in critical condition.

The COVID-19 positivity ratio was recorded at 3.16 percent.

So far, 99,454,273 people have received their first dose of coronavirus vaccine including 310,114 in last 24 hours. 73,862,234 citizens have been fully vaccinated while 377,912 received their second dose in last 24 hours.

The number of total administered doses has reached to 162,115,885 with 706,192 in the last 24 hours.