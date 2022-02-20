Daily corona cases in Pak drop below 2,000

The number of daily coronavirus infections has dropped to below the 2,000 mark ever since the latest Covid-19 wave fuelled by the Omicron variant hit Pakistan a couple of months ago.

According to the statistics released by the National Command and Operation Centre on Saturday morning, Pakistan has registered 1,983 coronavirus cases and 26 deaths during the last 24 hours.

As per the latest NCOC data, after the addition of 26 new deaths, the overall toll has now surged to 29,976 whereas the number of total infections now stood at 1,498,676 after adding the fresh 1,983 cases.

During the last 24 hours (Friday), 47,780 tests were conducted throughout Pakistan whereas the positivity ratio stood at 4.15 percent. The number of patients in critical care was 1,439.

During the last 24 hours (Friday), as many as 2,782 patients have recovered from the virus whereas the total recoveries stood at 1,399,000. As of Saturday, the total count of active cases in the country was recorded at 69,700.