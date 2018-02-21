Dahar takes notice of falling of ceiling fan in classroom

Staff Reporter

Provincial Minister for Education and Literacy Jam Mehtab Hussain Dahar has taken notice of falling classroom ceiling of class-I injuries to around 20 students and their teacher at the Government Girls Primary School at village Khairpur, District Qambar-Shahdadkot.

He directed the Director Education concerned to probe into the incident that why the classes were being conducted when the building was already declared dangerous. He prayed early recovery of students and their teacher and termed the incident as carelessness and negligence of the headmistress and officers concerned.

He said, “When clear directives have been issued not to conduct classes in dangerous buildings and if the building is dangerous then the classes should be conducted in open place or to be shifted to the nearest school.” In all cases, the safety of the students must be ensured and action would be taken against those who were involved in negligence, Dahar added.