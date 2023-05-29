Dahani sings along with Zimbabwean kids

Pakistan pacer Shahnawaz Dahani has thoroughly enjoyed his almost month-long tour to Zimbabwe where he was visiting as part of the Pakistan Shaheen squad.

The player was touring the southern African na-tion to play the six-match ODI series, which Zim-babwe won by 4-2.

Once the team set foot on the visit, the bowler has given his fans a glimpse of the fun times he’s had throughout.

From portraits at the beach and posing before Harare’s modest skyline to playing with cute little lion cubs, the young cricketer knew how to best make use of the tour, while also delivering stellar spells in matches against Zimbabwe Select.

During one of his outings while on tour, the 24-year-old bowler shared how he loved everything in Zimbabwe.

In an amusing video shared on his social media platforms, Dahani could be seen singing along a song with local children in the Shona language of a native ethnic group in the southern African region.

“I just loved everything in Zimbabwe, even this crowd’s favourite local song in Shona language,” he wrote on Twitter and Instagram.

The cricketer then went on to add that he “just gave it a try with kids.” The fast bowler and the children appeared cheerful, while singing at the top of their lungs.

Dahani, who is known for his friendly and warm nature while interacting with most people including his fans, also shared some goofy and joyful photo-graphs with the kids he met.

“Put a smile on your face and be happy. Every-thing is gonna be alright,” he tweeted. In the last match against Zimbabwe’s A team, the pacer re-mained expensive after conceding 105 runs in 10 overs.

The Shaheen’s, under the leadership of Imran Butt, were touring the African country. Ahead of their tour, Pakistan A’s sqaud had a 11-day training camp in Karachi followed by two-day camp in La-hore.

Under the supervision of coaching staff led by former Test cricketer Aizaz Cheema, Pakistan Sha-heens did extensive training session.

Commenting on the team’s performance as seen in statement shared by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), Cheema said: “I am extremely proud of the young players in the Pakistan Shaheens team who showcased their skills and potential during the tour.”

Cheema added that the two four-dayers, players like Mehran Mumtaz, Omair Bin Yousuf, Mohammad Huraira, and Haseebullah displayed exceptional performances, contributing significantly to our victories.

“It was a great testament to their talent and dedication to the game,” he said, appreciating the efforts of players.—Agencies