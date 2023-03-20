Pakistan Shaheens have decided to include Shahnawaz Dahani and Haseebullah Khan in the touring party for their upcoming series against Zimbabwe.

Dahani who was part of the national team setup already for some time will be making a return to competitive cricket after sitting out most of the Pakistan Super League 8 with a finger injury for Multan Sultans.

The pacer has already represented Pakistan in two ODIs and 11 T20Is.

Haseebullah Khan, meanwhile, has earned a first Shaheens call-up after impressing in brief stints for Peshawar Zalmi.

The wicket-keeper batter finished the year with 99 runs in 6 outings for Zalmi but his strike rate of 147.7 caught everyone’s eye. With Saim Ayub, who has already found a place in Pakistan’s international team, Haseebullah also seems to be one for the future of Pakistan cricket.

Joining Dahani and Haseebullah in Pakistan Shaheens are the experienced names of Imran Butt, who will also lead the side, Hussain Talat (one ODI, 18 T20Is), Aamir Jamal (two T20Is), Kamran Ghulam (one ODI), Mir Hamza (three Tests), Sahibzada Farhan (three T20Is).

Pakistan Shaheens squad for the Zimbabwe series:

Imran Butt (captain) (Lahore), Hussain Talat (vice-captain) (Lahore), Aamir Jamal (Islamabad), Abdul Wahid Bangalzai (Quetta), Haseebullah (Quetta), Kamran Ghulam (Peshawar), Mehran Mumtaz (Rawalpindi), Mir Hamza (Karachi), Mohammad Huraira (Sialkot), Mubasir Khan (Islamabad), Muhammad Umar (Karachi), Omair Bin Yousuf (Karachi), Qasim Akram (Lahore), Rohail Nazir (wicketkeeper) (Islamabad), Sahibzada Farhan (Peshawar) and Shahnawaz Dahani (Larkana). Asif Mehmood (Hyderabad), Athar Mehmood (Gujranwala), Saad Khan (Hyderabad) and Waqar Ahmad (Peshawar) (all reserves)