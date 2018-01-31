DAGP an importnat partner of PAC, says Khursheed Shah

ISLAMABAD :Chairman Public Accounts Committee, Syed Khursheed Shah Wednesday said Department of Auditor General of Pakistan (DAGP) was an important institutional partner of Public Accounts Committee and based on the audit reports presented by AGP, PAC carries out its function of Parliamentary Oversight on utilization of public finances. Khursheed Shah said that improvement was a continuous process and not only the DAGP but PAC should also take initiatives for improving the process of oversight and bring innovation in the existing process. As part of our holistic approach towards public sector auditing, we have revamped the way of working of PAC and now review of current audit reports has been started which is a significant milestone PAC has achieved, Chairman PAC added. While briefing the PAC members who visited the office of AGP here, Auditor General of Pakistan Javaid Jehangir said the Department of Auditor General of Pakistan helps public sector organizations achieve accountability and integrity and improve operations. The AGP further said that the mandate of DAGP was to support the governance responsibilities of oversight, insight and foresight. Auditor General of Pakistan provides unbiased and objective assessment to Parliament about whether public resources were managed responsibly and effectively to achieve intended results. Auditor General of Pakistan issued 152 Certification Audit Reports, 1208 Compliance Audit Reports, 199 Foreign Aided Projects Audit Reports, 79 Special Studies and 56 Performance Audit Reports during year 2016-17 while recovery of Rs88.56 billion was made at the instance of audit against the expenditure of Rs. 4.20 billion during 2016-17, AGP said. While briefing on major issues highlighted in audit reports, the AGP said that weak internal controls, consistent non-compliance to rules, variation between expenditure and allocation, public money kept outside government accounts, non-compliance to PPRA Rules 2004, deficient contracts management, encroachment of state land, deficient asset management, delayed/non-recovery of government dues and tax evasion remained among the major issues. He said the Department was working to improve financial and organizational independence through strategic plan 2015-19.

Orignally published by APP