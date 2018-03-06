DAGP devises complete action plan to monitor implementation of ISSAIs: AGP

Muhammad Arshad

Islamabad

Auditor General of Pakistan Javaid Jehangir, Monday, said that Department of Auditor General of Pakistan (DAGP) had also devised complete action plan to monitor the implementation of International Standards for Supreme Audit Institutions (ISSAIs) by Field Audit Offices as a serious step for quality improvement.

Strategic Plan 2015-19 of DAGP emphasizes developing communication and cooperation with internal and external stakeholders through exchange of ideas and by arranging conferences and workshops for parliamentarians, media, donors and auditee organizations.

While addressing the participants of Director Generals Conference here AGP said that DAGP aimed to achieve the objective of strengthening its partnership with clients and stakeholders for improving accountability and governance.

DAGP planned to move towards thematic audit. DAGP is also realigning its structure as per functioning of public sector and first initiative has already been taken by bifurcating WAPDA Audit in to Power and Water Audit while such reforms will also be introduced in other key sectors so that Director Generals could be able to prepare holistic reports for particular themes.

AGP directed that all Director Generals of Field Audit Offices should submit their audit plans to AGP till April 2018 so that filed audits could be carried out in timely manner. Accountability by the Department of Auditor General of Pakistan gives confidence to the public that their resources are rightfully utilized and assets are well guarded. The donor organizations, countries and international development partners also repose their trust in the DAGP for the accountability of their loans and grants.

He further said that DAGP was more focused on examining the effectiveness, economy and efficiency of government programs by conducting their performance audits and improving the quality of performance audit reports by integrating it with thematic issues so that issues based performance audits could also be performed.

AGP further said that the Department has embarked on reform agenda to transform the organization and adapt to the rapidly changing environment in an increasing digital world. All Director Generals should orient the officials of their respective offices about the challenges and opportunities from digitization of economy, citizen participation and new trends in service delivery.

AGP added that a recent seminar on “Emerging Audit Areas, Perception, Myths and Expectation of Stakeholders” in Lahore meant to create awareness on the audit system in the country and its future planning among the stakeholders of DAGP and we plan to hold such seminars in other cities of country as well.